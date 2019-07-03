Madrigal was named the White Sox's minor-league player of the month for June, Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Madrigal hit .344 with 12 RBI, 17 runs and nine stolen bases during the month, most of that coming after his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on June 6. Other than the typical progression of being exposed to every rung on the organizational ladder, there is little blocking Madrigal's path to a regular gig as the White Sox's everyday second baseman. He could reach Chicago by 2020.