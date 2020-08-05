Madrigal was diagnosed with a separated left shoulder and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury Tuesday as his left arm was jammed into the ground on a feet-first slide attempt. Madrigal is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks, but the White Sox hope he'll be able to return by the end of August. Tim Anderson (groin) is also on the IL, leaving Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick as the top options to work in the middle infield.