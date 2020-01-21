Play

Madrigal will join the White Sox's big-league camp this spring, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Madrigal has experienced success at every minor league level the past two seasons, finishing his sophomore campaign by hitting .331/.398/.424 with 12 RBI in 118 at-bats for Triple-A Charlotte. The 22-year-old prospect will spend a few weeks with the big-league coaching staff before likely returning to the minors in prior to making his major-league debut.

