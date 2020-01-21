White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Invited to big-league camp
Madrigal will join the White Sox's big-league camp this spring, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Madrigal has experienced success at every minor league level the past two seasons, finishing his sophomore campaign by hitting .331/.398/.424 with 12 RBI in 118 at-bats for Triple-A Charlotte. The 22-year-old prospect will spend a few weeks with the big-league coaching staff before likely returning to the minors in prior to making his major-league debut.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Won't be called up•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Swats first homer at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Earns organizational honors•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promoted to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Has four-hit day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...