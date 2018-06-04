White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Lands with White Sox at No. 4 overall

The White Sox have selected Madrigal with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The shortest player (5-foot-7) likely to be taken in the first round might also be the best pure hitter in this year's class. Madrigal missed a couple months this spring with a broken wrist, but returned in April, and his performance has not skipped a beat. Through 119 at-bats, the Oregon State junior is hitting .395/.459/.563 with two home runs, nine steals (on nine attempts) and a 5:12 K:BB. He becomes only the fourth right-handed hitting college second baseman to come off the board in the first round since 1987, joining Rickie Weeks (No. 2 overall in 2003), Kolbrin Vitek (No. 20 overall in 2010) and Keston Hiura (No. 9 overall in 2017), per Matt Eddy of Baseball America. This group is even more exclusive than it seems, as Vitek and Hiura were college outfielders who moved to second base as pros and Weeks had one of the rarest collection of tools of any college draft pick of the last 20 years. If we forget about the right-handed aspect of the profile, the best comparison to Madrigal might be Dustin Ackley, who was the No. 2 overall pick in 2009 -- selected almost exclusively because of how special everyone thought his hit tool was going to be. That doesn't mean Madrigal will be a bust, it just illustrates how rare it is for someone of his ilk to be drafted this highly. Scouts are in agreement that Madrigal's hit tool is special and he has at least plus speed and good instincts on the bases, so ideally he will be a force in batting average, runs and stolen bases. He has good enough hands and lateral quickness for shortstop, but his arm will likely confine him to the keystone in pro ball. Madrigal doesn't project to be a double-digit home run threat, so his hit tool will have to be as good as advertised for this pick to work out.