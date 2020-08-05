Madrigal was removed from Tuesday's game at Milwaukee with an apparent left wrist injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old collected a hit during his first at-bat Tuesday, but he hurt himself sliding into third base as he mistakenly decided to test the arm of Avisail Garcia by going first-to-third on a hit up the middle. Madrigal appeared to be in considerable pain and was cradling his wrist as he walked off the field, which is the same wrist he fractured in early 2018. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but he seems likely to be sidelined for at least a few days.