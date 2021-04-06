Madrigal batted leadoff in place of the injured Tim Anderson (hamstring) and went 0-for-4 with a walk in a 6-0 win over Seattle.

Anderson came up lame on his first at-bat Sunday and was unavailable for Monday's contest. The contact-making Madrigal moved from ninth to the top of the order and extended his on-base streak to four games, although it was the first time in four games without a base hit.