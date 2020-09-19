Madrigal went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Reds.
With Tim Anderson getting a breather, Madrigal moved from ninth in the order to leadoff. It was the eighth multi-hit effort in 21 games for the rookie, whose contact skills have been evident during his introduction to MLB. He struck out once Friday, the first whiff in seven contests and just his sixth in 78 plate appearances.
