White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Madrigal isn't starting Saturday against Cleveland.
Madrigal had gone 4-for-7 with a double, three runs and an RBI across the last two contests. Leury Garcia will start at second base and bat ninth.
