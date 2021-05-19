site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-nick-madrigal-not-in-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Madrigal isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Madrigal will get a breather after he went hitless with a walk in three at-bats Tuesday. Danny Mendick will start at second base and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read