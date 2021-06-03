Madrigal is not in Thursday's lineup against the Tigers.
He is hitting .351 with zero home runs and zero steals over his last 10 games. Leury Garcia will start at second base and bat eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Game-winning knock•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Slides into leadoff•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Three more knocks in win•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Plates lone run in loss•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Pops first career homer•