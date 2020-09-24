Madrigal is not in Thursday's lineup against Cleveland.
He is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak and is batting .400 with one extra-base hit (a double) and zero steals on one attempt over that span. Yolmer Sanchez will handle the keystone and bat eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Moves to leadoff•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Sitting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Plates two in win•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Collects first extra-base hits•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Sitting for series finale•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Not starting Thursday•