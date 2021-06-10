Madrigal was placed on the 60-day injured list with a proximal tear of his right hamstring Thursday.

Madrigal was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with right hamstring tightness after he was hurt while running to first base in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old will miss at least two months while he recovers, and surgery hasn't been ruled out. Danny Mendick and Leury Garcia should see increased time at second base going forward, while Brian Goodwin's contract was selected by the White Sox in a corresponding move.