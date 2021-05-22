Madrigal went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Yankees.
Madrigal plated Chicago's lone run with a bloop to right field in the eighth inning before the Yankees pushed a run across in the ninth. The second baseman, who popped his first career home run earlier this week, has slumped otherwise. Madrigal is 5-for-26 (.192) over the last seven games.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Pops first career homer•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Takes seat Thursday•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Not starting matinee•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Sitting Wednesday•