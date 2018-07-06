White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Signs with White Sox
Madrigal signed with the White Sox on Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Madrigal was drafted fourth overall by the White Sox and followed that up by helping his Oregon State defeat Arkansas in the College World Series finals. The 21-year-old middle infielder batted .367/.428/.511 with 34 RBI, 41 runs scored and 15 stolen bases over 42 games as a junior for the Beavers. He'll be joining the White Sox's affiliate in the Arizona Rookie League, where he'll play shortstop for a couple of games before moving onto Low-A Kannapolis.
