Madrigal exited Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a left shoulder injury.
The 23-year-old was thrown out attempting to go first-to-third on a single up the middle during the third inning, and his left arm was jammed awkwardly into the ground on his feet-first slide. Madrigal will be further examined Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Shows off Sunday•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Makes second straight start•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Batting ninth in big-league debut•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Set for debut•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Callup could come soon•