Madrigal went 1-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Madrigal, the Knights' leadoff batter, scampered around the bases in first at-bat. It was his first home run since being promoted to Triple-A. In 13 games for Charlotte, Madrigal is slashing .281/.354/.351 while maintaining his elite eye (seven walks, 10.9 BB%).

More News
Our Latest Stories