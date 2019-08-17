White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Swats first homer at Triple-A
Madrigal went 1-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Madrigal, the Knights' leadoff batter, scampered around the bases in first at-bat. It was his first home run since being promoted to Triple-A. In 13 games for Charlotte, Madrigal is slashing .281/.354/.351 while maintaining his elite eye (seven walks, 10.9 BB%).
