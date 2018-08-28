Madrigal (thumb) went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored for High-A Winston Salem on Monday.

Madrigal looked sharp in his return to action after missing three games with a bruised thumb. The first-round selection is hitting .269/.333/.299 with eight RBI and four stolen bases in 19 games since earning a promotion to High-A at the beginning of the month.

