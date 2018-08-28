White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Swipes two bases in return to action
Madrigal (thumb) went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored for High-A Winston Salem on Monday.
Madrigal looked sharp in his return to action after missing three games with a bruised thumb. The first-round selection is hitting .269/.333/.299 with eight RBI and four stolen bases in 19 games since earning a promotion to High-A at the beginning of the month.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Dealing with bruised thumb•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promoted yet again•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promising start at Low-A•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Gets quick callup•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Battling hamstring injury•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Moves to Low-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start