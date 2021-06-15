Madrigal (hamstring) had a successful surgery Tuesday and will officially miss the rest of the 2021 season.

The surgery repaired the proximal tendon tears in Madrigal's right hamstring. The second baseman was initially placed on the 60-day injured list with optimism of a late-season return, but any such hopes were eliminated with the team's Tuesday update. Madrigal is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of next season.