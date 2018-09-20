Madrigal will get playing time at shortstop during the Instructional League, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Madrigal, the White Sox's first-round pick in 2018, has played second base since being drafted, but will diversify this offseason. "It remains to be seen where he will get most of his reps in the majors, but he has the ability to play both,'' director of player development Chris Getz said. Madrigal finished up 2018 at High-A Winston-Salem, where he slashed .306/355/.347 with six steals and five strikeouts over 107 plate appearances. That's about what we expect from the middle infielder considered to be one of the better hitting prospects in the draft: a low-wattage hitter that makes contact with speed on the bases.