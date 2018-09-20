White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Will play shortstop offseason
Madrigal will get playing time at shortstop during the Instructional League, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Madrigal, the White Sox's first-round pick in 2018, played second base since being drafted, but will diversify this offseason. "It remains to be seen where he will get most of his reps in the majors, but he has the ability to play both,'' director of player development Chris Getz said. Madrigal finished up 2018 at High-A Winston-Salem, where he slashed .306/355/.347 with six steals and five strikeouts over 107 plate appearances. That's about what we expect from the middle infielder considered to be one of the better hitting prospects in the draft: a low-wattage hitter that makes contact with speed on the bases.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Swipes two bases in return to action•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Dealing with bruised thumb•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promoted yet again•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promising start at Low-A•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Gets quick callup•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Battling hamstring injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....