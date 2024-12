The White Sox signed Maton to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes and invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.

Maton, who turns 28 in February, got a cup of coffee with the Orioles in 2024 but spent the majority of the year at Triple-A Norfolk, where he put up an .834 OPS with 16 homers. He can play everywhere other than catcher and will compete for a utility role with the White Sox.