The White Sox selected Nastrini's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Nastrini is set to make his major-league debut Monday against the Royals. The 24-year-old posted a 7.71 ERA in two starts with Charlotte, although that came with a 13:3 K:BB across seven innings. Nastrini was also impacted by an illness in his first start with Charlotte before pitching better his next time out, allowing three runs (two earned) with an 8:1 K:BB in four frames. He got his pitch count to 78 in that outing, so he should be get for 90 or so Monday.