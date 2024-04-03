Nastrini, who is scheduled to make his first start of the season for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, could be called up to start for the White Sox next Monday in Cleveland, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox headed into Opening Day with a four-man rotation, but had the team included a fifth starter on the 26-man roster, Nastrini might have been in line for the spot. Chicago has since addressed its need for rotation depth with the re-signing of Mike Clevinger earlier this week, but because he missed all of spring training, the veteran right-hander could need a week or more to get fully stretched out before he's ready to make his season debut. After a postponement Wednesday, the White Sox will need a fifth starter for the first time this season Monday against the Guardians, and Nastrini would seem to be the most logical choice to fill the opening if manager Pedro Grifol doesn't opt for a bullpen day instead. Even if he gets the nod Monday in what would be his MLB debut, Nastrini may not be in store for additional starts beyond that if Clevinger is ready to pitch by mid-April.