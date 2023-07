The Dodgers traded Nastrini, Jordan Leasure and Trayce Thompson to the White Sox on Friday in exchange for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

A fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of UCLA, Nastrini has pitched to a 4.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 85:27 K:BB in 73.2 innings (17 starts) this season at Double-A Tulsa. The 23-year-old right-hander will presumably report to the Double-A affiliate of the White Sox in Birmingham.