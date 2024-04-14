Nastrini is expected to be called up from Triple-A Charlotte and start Chicago's series opener against the Royals on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Nastrini appears set to make his major-league debut with the White Sox, joining the big-league roster after producing an inflated 7.71 ERA over seven innings in two starts with Charlotte so far this season. The right-hander will look to make the most of his opportunity against a red-hot Royals team.
