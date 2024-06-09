Nastrini was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Nastrini has struggled in his six starts in the majors this season, posting an 0-5 record with an 8.39 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 19:25 K:BB over 24.2 innings. He'll return to Triple-A to get back into form, where he's registering a 5.83 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 29.1 innings. The White Sox selected the contract of southpaw Sammy Peralta in a corresponding move.