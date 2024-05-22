Nastrini will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to start Wednesday's game against Toronto, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nastrini struggled mightily during his first two career MLB starts, allowing seven earned runs across eight total innings while striking out eight batters and walking seven. Since being optioned to Charlotte in late April, he's posted a 5.24 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 22.1 frames. Despite his lackluster performance, he'll be called upon to fill the open spot in Chicago's rotation and start Wednesday, pushing Mike Clevinger's next start to Thursday.