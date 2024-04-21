Nastrini (0-2) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and five walks over three innings to take the loss Sunday against the Phillies. He struck out three.

Nastrini was given an early two-run lead but allowed three runs in the bottom of the first to immediately put the White Sox into an early hole. He then was pulled after loading the bases with no outs in the fourth and Tanner Banks entered to finish the damage, allowing all three inherited runs to score. Nastrini allowed only two runs over five in his first start to earn Sunday's opportunity but a road matchup in Philly proved too much for the White Sox' number seven prospect. If Nastrini maintains his spot in the rotation, his next start is tentatively slated to come next weekend when the Rays visit Chicago.