The White Sox optioned Nastrini to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Nastrini impressed in his major-league debut but was then roughed up by the Phillies in his second start, yielding six runs (five earned) over three innings. The White Sox will need a starter later this week to take Nastrini's spot, with Chris Flexen representing a possibility to fill in.
