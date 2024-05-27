Nastrini is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Blue Jays in Chicago, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He'll be getting a second straight turn through the rotation -- and a second straight matchup with the Blue Jays -- despite giving up nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits and six walks over 3.1 innings upon being called up from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of last Wednesday's game in Toronto. Nastrini has shown the ability to make bats miss at a high clip at every stop of the minor-league ladder, but he's often struggled with his control. Walks have been an even greater concern for Nastrini through his first three big-league outings, as he's already issued 13 free passes in just 11.1 innings.