Nastrini allowed three hits and two walks while striking out two across four scoreless innings in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

Nastrini has moved into the rotation picture due to a combination of his strong performances this spring and Dylan Cease being dealt away. He's yet to make his big-league debut but did close the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Charlotte, where he managed a 23:10 K:BB across 19.2 innings. Nastrini has continued to turn heads in the exhibition season, maintaining a 0.82 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with an 11:4 K:BB across 11 frames.