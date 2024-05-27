Nastrini (0-4) took the loss Monday against Toronto, allowing three earned runs on three hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The 24-year-old struggled with his control yet again, walking four or more batters for the third consecutive start. The right-hander has been erratic all season, compiling a dismal 13:17 K:BB ratio across four starts. Nastrini was serviceable in this one, but he won't find consistent success in the majors until he cleans up his control. He now owns a 9.92 ERA and 2.20 WHIP in 16.1 innings pitched.