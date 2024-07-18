Senzel is in line to be the primary second baseman for the White Sox, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Senzel hasn't played second base at all in 2024 and has just 16 games (seven starts) under his belt at the position in the majors. However, it appears that's where the White Sox intend to use him most days after signing him to a one-year contract following his release from the Nationals. Senzel's positional situation should ultimately be fluid, and he's not guaranteed regular playing time if he doesn't perform.