Delmonico said Monday that an MRI cleared him of any structural damage to his partially dislocated left shoulder, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Delmonico, who was injured in a collision with Tyler Saladino in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, will resume swinging a bat Wednesday, per Richard Justice of MLB.com. The 25-year-old said he feels fine and should be back in the Cactus League lineup soon, but the White Sox are already bracing for Delmonico to open the season the disabled list, according to James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago. Once Delmonico has fully healed, he should handle a near-everyday role in left field or at designated hitter.