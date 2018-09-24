White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Back in action Monday
Delmonico (neck) returns to the lineup Monday against Cleveland.
Delmonico is back after missing six games due to neck stiffness. He'll bat sixth and play first base, the spot at which he could see more time in the final week with Jose Abreu potentially out for the year with an infection.
