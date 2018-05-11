White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Back in lineup Friday
Delmonico (quad) is in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Delmonico left Wednesday's game against the Pirates with a bruised quad after colliding with Josh Bell. The injury wasn't considered serious and that seems to be the case, as he's back in the lineup without missing a single game.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hitting cleanup in Game 1•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Held out Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Scratched with neck stiffness•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...