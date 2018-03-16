White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Back in lineup Friday
Delmonico (shoulder) is in the White Sox lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Delmonico suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on Sunday. There were reports that he could open the season on the disabled list, but if he's able to get through some Cactus League games without issues, that would seem to be an unlikely scenario.
