Delmonico (concussion) will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and will bat cleanup in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Delmonico will check back into the lineup for the first time since March 7 after passing through all phases of the MLB's concussion protocol. The White Sox won't expose him to defensive work just yet, but expect Delmonico to see some action in the outfield before the Cactus League schedule winds down. The 26-year-old still appears in decent shape to crack the White Sox's Opening Day roster.