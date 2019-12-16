White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Back with White Sox
Delmonico (shoulder) returned to the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Delmonico has been with the White Sox's organization from the 2015 He struggled to a .206/.265/.286 slash line in 21 games last season before being shut down for shoulder surgery and subsequently released in early June. His status heading into spring training is not yet clear.
