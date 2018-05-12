Delmonico batted leadoff Friday for the first time this season and went 0-for-3 with a walk in an 11-2 loss to the Cubs.

Leury Garcia had been hitting leadoff with Yoan Moncada (hamstring) on the disabled list, but Delmonico was given a shot Friday. Delmonico has the plate discipline to draw walks, which is a skill we normally associate with leadoff hitters, but the move appears to be a reaction to his low power production so far in 2018. After the outfielder slugged nine home runs in 43 games in 2017, Delmonico has spent the majority of his time this season in the middle of the order, batting fourth or fifth, but has been unable to replicate the same level of power this season -- his slugging has dropped from .482 to .303 with just one homer and six RBI through 31 games in 2018.