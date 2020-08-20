The White Sox recalled Delmonico from their alternate training site Thursday.
He'll join the 28-man active roster as a replacement for pitcher Dane Dunning, who was optioned to the alternate site after making a spot start in Wednesday's win over the Tigers. Delmonico has previously appeared in six games for the Pale Hose this season, going 3-for-20 at the plate. He'll serve as a depth outfielder while he's up with the big club.
