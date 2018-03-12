White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Cleared to return
Delmonico was cleared to return after an MRI on Monday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Delmonico was injured in a collision with Tyler Saladino in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. He says he feels fine and should be back in the lineup soon. He's in line to play left field and serve as a designated hitter for the White Sox this season.
