Delmonico went 3-for-7 with one RBI and a steal in Wednesday's 14-inning loss to the Athletics.

All three hits were singles, but it was enough to raise his batting average 27 points to a very respectable .283. Delmonico played in just 43 games in his rookie season last year, but he's getting an opportunity to start on a regular basis in 2018. The White Sox offense won't put up 11 runs every game as it did Wednesday, but hitting in the middle of the order should provide Delmonico some opportunities to rack up decent counting stats.