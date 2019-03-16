White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Could return Monday
Delmonico (concussion) could return as a designated hitter Monday against the Giants, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delmonico has been out for 10 days with a concussion after crashing into a gate to make a defensive play. He recently returned to baseball activities and could be back in the lineup soon as long as he passes concussion protocol.
