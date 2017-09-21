Play

Delmonico is not in the lineup Thursday against Houston.

Delmonico will occupy a seat on the bench for the series finale as Rymer Liriano takes over in left. Throughout the month of September, Delmonico is slashing just .179/.289/.333 with two home runs and six RBI.

