White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Dealing with mild concussion
Delmonico remains in the concussion protocol as he was diagnosed with a mild concussion Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Delmonico exited Thursday's game after an ugly collision with the bullpen gate in the outfield, and needed assistance to get off the field. The 26-year-old has no set timeline for his return as he must now clear the concussion protocol before returning to action.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: In concussion protocol•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Leaves with apparent head injury•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Late addition for Game 2•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Remains out for Game 2•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Held out Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...