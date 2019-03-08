Delmonico remains in the concussion protocol as he was diagnosed with a mild concussion Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Delmonico exited Thursday's game after an ugly collision with the bullpen gate in the outfield, and needed assistance to get off the field. The 26-year-old has no set timeline for his return as he must now clear the concussion protocol before returning to action.

