White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Dealing with shoulder inflammation
Delmonico will be shut down from all activities for 3-to-4 weeks while recovering from shoulder inflammation.
Delmonico missed the last two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury, and now he will give it some rest before resuming activities without any restrictions. The 25-year-old should be good to go long before the beginning of spring training, so this doesn't warrant much long-term concern, barring any setbacks. During the 2017 season, Delmonico slashed .262/.373/.482 with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 43 big-league games.
