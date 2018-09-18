White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Dealing with stiff neck
Delmonico's absence Tuesday against Cleveland is due to a stiff neck, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delmonico suffered the injury when diving in the outfield in Sunday's game against the Orioles. He's considered day-to-day. Ryan LaMarre starts in left field in his absence and is the most likely candidate to remain in that role until Delmonico can return.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: On bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits versus lefty Sunday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Swats solo homer in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...