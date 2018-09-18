Delmonico's absence Tuesday against Cleveland is due to a stiff neck, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delmonico suffered the injury when diving in the outfield in Sunday's game against the Orioles. He's considered day-to-day. Ryan LaMarre starts in left field in his absence and is the most likely candidate to remain in that role until Delmonico can return.

