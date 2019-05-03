White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Delivers walkoff blow
Delmonico went 1-for-2 with a three-run, walkoff home run in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox.
With the White Sox facing left-hander David Price, the left-handed hitting Delmonico opened the game on the bench and entered as a pinch hitter for Ryan Cordell in the seventh inning, then finished up in left field. The home run was his first in the seven games played since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. He now has 18 career long balls in 138 major-league games. With left fielder Eloy Jimenez (ankle) on the injured list, there's an opportunity for the Delmonico to get regular at-bats whenever the White Sox face a right-handed starter.
