Delmonico was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.
Delmonico appeared in six games for Chicago this season, but he was unable to retain his spot on the 40-man roster after going 3-for-20 with three RBI. The 28-year-old could remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
